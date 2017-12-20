Maoists attack Bihar's Masudan Railway Station: Naxals slay village official, threaten to kill abducted staffers

Maoists attacked a railway station in Bihar, killing one person and abducting two officials to enforce a shutdown in the region, police said on Wednesday.

Armed Maoists attacked the Masudan Railway Station on Jamalpur-Kieul rail section late Tuesday night. According to an Eastern Railway official, the attack took place at about 11.25 pm.

They killed a deputy village organisation head, torched cabin panel and abducted two railway employees — station master Mukesh Kumar and porter Narendra Mandal — to enforce a shutdown they had called on Wednesday.

Train services on that stretch were disrupted. CPRO of Eastern Railway was quoted by ANI as saying that they detained three trains in Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division in the light of naxal attack at Masudan and services have once again been stopped at Kiul point.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Ravi Mahapatra told IANS that after the attack, the Gaya-Jamalpur passenger train, which arrived at the Masudan station at 11.39 pm was halted there as the signalling system was damaged.

"Senior police officials then arrived at the station with engineers and the train was allowed to move at 5.45 am on Wednesday morning," he said.

"But soon after the services were resumed, an assistant operations manager at Malda received a threat call from the Maoists that if any movement continued, the abductees will be killed. It prompted the suspension of services on the section at 7 am," Mahapatra said.

A number of trains were halted at the Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division including Farakka Express and Muzaffarpur Bhagalpur Jan Sewa Express at Kiul, Banka Express at Barahiya, and the Jaynagar Howrah Passenger at Dinkar Gram Samaria, the officer added.

Search operation for the abducted railway officials were going on.

With inputs from IANS