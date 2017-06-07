Maoist couple involved in number of crimes surrenders in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha): A Maoist couple, involved in a number of crimes including murder and carrying rewards of Rs nine lakh on their heads, surrendered before police in Malkangiri district on Wednesday to return to the mainstream as they were fed up with Naxal activities.

Rama Kawasi (38), involved in at least 29 cases of crimes including murder, and his wife Weli Madkami alias Malati (25) facing around a dozen cases, surrendered before Malkangiri superintendent of police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra.

While Rama was active in the banned Maoist outfit since 2002 and carried a reward of Rs five lakh announced by Odisha government, Weli was involved in Naxal activities since 2006 and carried Rs four lakh reward, the SP said.

Both were involved in heinous crimes including killings, landmine blasts, explosions, attack on security forces, government buildings and properties in the area, police said.

Rama, who hailed from Bodigeta village under Kalimela police station limits in the Maoist-hit district, was a 'deputy commandant' in Boipariguda Area Committee under Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), police said.

Weli belonged to Bada Tekguda village in Kalimela area and worked as an area committee member of Boipariguda Area Committee under AOBSZC.

The two stated that they were disillusioned with the activities of the Maoists who had deviated from original ideology and indulged in torture of people including tribals, the superintendent of police said.

Therefore, both wanted to lay down arms and stage a come back to the social mainstream.

The two, who were produced before the media, also appealed to others to give up arms and join the social mainstream.