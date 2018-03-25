Manohar Parrikar to begin second phase of treatment at US hospital, says Goa Speaker Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar will begin his second phase of treatment at a hospital in the United States from Monday, Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant said.

Parrikar, 62, is presently admitted in a hospital in the US for treatment of pancreatic ailment.

"(The) chief minister had a telephonic conversation with me in the morning," Sawant said in a statement.

"(The) chief minister took an update of general and administrative matters in Goa. He also informed me that he is starting with (the) second phase of treatment from Monday," the speaker was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sawant said, "Parrikar has appealed the people of Goa not to believe in rumours about his health, which are being spread by vested interests."

Parrikar was initially admitted to the Mumbai-based Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis last month. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget on 21 February.

After spending a couple of days at home, he was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji.

Later, he again went to the Lilavati Hospital on 5 March and from there he was taken to the US.