Manohar Parrikar to be re-admitted in Mumbai hospital, says CMO; Goa CM may travel abroad for treatment

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be shifted to a Mumbai hospital once again and could travel overseas for further treatment, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

"Today, the chief minister is travelling to Mumbai for further medical check-up, and based on his doctor's advice, may travel overseas for further treatment," the statement said.

Party sources have said that Parrikar's family was already in touch with a health facility in the United States, where he will proceed to after treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on 15 February, where according to the CMO, he was diagnosed with "mild pancreatitis".

The chief minister returned to Goa on 22 February to deliver a truncated budget speech, two days after which he was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, near Panaji, for dehydration and low blood pressure. Parrikar was discharged from the hospital on 1 March and has been recuperating at his private residence near Panaji.