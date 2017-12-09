Manohar Parrikar says no other prime minister activated Indian diaspora like Narendra Modi

Panaji: No other prime minister has activated Indian diaspora and struck "real friendships" with world leaders like Narendra Modi has, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said on Saturday.

"What the prime minister did was beyond imagination. No prime Minister prior to Modi ji, whether someone likes him or someone doesn't like him, the fact remains that he activated diaspora and he has created world of his own amongst many of the foreign nationals," the former defence minister said at a literary event near.

"I have seen how with so much respect, many of the foreign presidents, prime ministers talk about our prime minister. He has created real friendship," he added.