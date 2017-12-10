Manohar Parrikar inaugurates No Motor Zone event, takes bicycle ride for environment protection

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday rode a bicycle near here as a part of an event to spread across the message of environment protection.

After inaugurating the event 'NoMoZo' (No Motor Zone), organised by social institutions from Porvorim near Panaji, Parrikar took a ride on the bicycle along a road.

State revenue minister and local MLA Rohan Khaunte was also present at the event.

Parrikar said, "'Green Goa' does not happen only by opposing coal, you should actually contribute to it."

Notably, some activists have been opposing the handling of coal at Goa's Mormugao Port Trust by a private firm, citing concerns about air pollution.

Parrikar said he would love to use the bicycle often, but is restrained due to his security cover.

He said such kind of events should be held at least once in six months in every city.

As a part of NoMoZo concept, the road was kept free of motor vehicles with the enthusiastic crowd performing dances, street plays and workshops on 'wealth out of waste'. A martial arts group also displayed its skills.

The NoMoZo concept was started in Panaji a couple of years back, but later got discontinued.

Parrikar, who represents the Panaji constituency, said the concept would be revived in the capital city keeping in mind the issues related to traffic.

"The concept in Panaji is more about laying stress on walking and as a result reduce the use of vehicles and control pollution," he said.

Khaunte told reporters that the event's aim was to create opportunities for the younger generation to come along with their parents and enjoy the day, away from vehicular traffic.

"Everybody has come today while keeping away their vehicles. This will also help in reviving the old traditions," the minister said, adding that such events will also help in keeping the youth away from gadgets and social media for some time.