Manohar Parrikar begins constituency visit in Goa, assures on-the-spot solutions on issues

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is visiting the assembly constituencies in phases in a bid to understand the issues faced by the people and resolve them, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

To start with, Parrikar visited Sankhalim in North Goa last month and would continue his scheduled tours of other

assembly segments from 13 January he said. The coastal state has 40 assembly constituencies.

"The aim is to provide on-the-spot solutions for the problems faced by the people in those constituencies. Parrikar would be accompanied by government officers and legislators from the respective constituencies," Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar told PTI.

The chief minister would be meeting the public and the party cadres to understand their issues in their respective

constituencies, he said.

"At least three to four constituencies would be covered every month," said Tendulkar.

He said Parrikar would be covering at least 10 constituencies in the next two months, including those represented by legislators from the opposition parties.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the BJP has 14 seats, and its allies the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party have three seats each.

The opposition Congress and the NCP have 16 seats and one seat, respectively, while there are three independents.