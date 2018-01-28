Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi lauds Indian women in 40th edition of monthly radio programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the first in 2018, on Sunday at 11 am.

The 40th radio programme aired on All India Radio as well as on DD News channel. It was also treamed on the prime minister's official website, the YouTube channel and the Narendra Modi mobile application.

According to The Economic Times, All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

The 40th edition of Mann Ki Baat had received several suggestions from across the country including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had asked the prime minister to come out with plans to create jobs and push the Chinese out of Doka La in a tweet on 19 January.

Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS 2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwexqxKrTQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 19, 2018

With at least 44 deaths of homeless people reported in the national capital in the first week of January, some of the homeless on 10 January had also written to the prime minister asking him to include their issues in his monthly radio address.

"Through this letter, we want to draw your attention to the rising number of homeless people in the city, who help in the functioning of the city," Ikram, a homeless man residing near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi, wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

He had said that in the absence of a roof over their head, the homeless people were forced to die on the streets. "In the last one week over 45 people have died on the streets during this winter season," he had said.

"Mann Ki Baat" radio programme was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017 in the news and governance category, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform had said.

Mann Ki Baat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year.

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

