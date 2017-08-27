Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi says radio programme is an opportunity to understand people for him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to people who "come together" in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', saying it was a great opportunity for him to understand them.

"I want to specially express my indebtedness to you. I want to thank you from the core of my heart, not because you have been connected with Mann Ki Baat for such a long time. I want to thank millions of people from across the country who come together with it," he said in his programme.

He further added that the number of listeners are in crores out of which lakhs of people write letters, send messages, and get their messages recorded on phone.

"It is a huge treasure for me."

"This has become a great opportunity for me to understand the hearts and minds of one and all. Much as you wait for Mann Ki Baat, I await your messages with greater eagerness," Modi said.

"I find so much to learn from all that you share. It is an opportunity to test my endeavours on this touchstone. Even the smallest of your suggestions help me in thinking anew on a wide variety of subjects. My endeavour always is to see for myself, hear, read and understand your thoughts," he added.