Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi remembers 26/11 Mumbai attack victims, calls terrorism 'biggest threat to humanity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, saying that the world has realised the destructive aspect of terrorism and appealed countries to join hands to defeat it.

In the 38th edition of "Mann Ki Baat", the prime minister said that terrorism has challenged humanity. "India is the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Guru Nanak, Mahatma Gandhi. We believe in non-violence," said Modi.

He said few years ago when India used to discuss terrorism at global level, not many countries were ready to take it seriously. "But, today when they too are victims of terrorism, every government in the world, those who believe in humanity and democracy, see terrorism as the biggest threat," the prime minister said.

He said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. "Time has come for the world to unite and defeat the menace of terrorism," said Modi.

On the 9th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack, the prime minister remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said terrorism has become a global burden.

"We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden," Modi said.

Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India's commercial capital on 26 November, 2008.

The prime minister emphasised on the importance of rivers and seas in the development process. He said river and seas hold economic and strategic importance for the country.

Modi lauded the Indian Navy's role in nation building. He said that after the independence, the navy has come forward served the humanity in times of crisis.

Modi appealed to citizens to begin 2018 with a message of positivity. He urged people to compile a list of five positive things from this year and share it with him.

