Mann Ki Baat: From environment to yoga, here's what Narendra Modi spoke about in his latest address

Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday morning as part of his monthly radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat, where he spoke about a range of issues affecting the country and the citizens. The address, which was aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan, began at 11 am.

Modi started his speech by greeting the nation on the occasion of Ramadan (also referred to as Ramzan). "Virtues like prayer, spirituality and charity are celebrated in this holy month. India's strength lies in its diversity. We should be proud that people of all faiths, and even those who do not subscribe to religious faiths, all live in harmony in this country," he said.

Referring to the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat where he urged the youth of the country to get out of their comfort zone and try something new , Modi said that he is very impressed with the response. "People have written to me in huge numbers talking about their experience of trying new activities from cooking to playing a new musical instrument," he said.

The prime minister then went on to remember Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Urging the youth of the country to follow the activities of our freedom fighters, he also talked about his experience of visiting the Cellular Jail (also known as Kala Pani) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Quoting Gandhi on the need to protect the environment, Modi reminded the listeners of World Environment Day which will be observed on 5 June. "This year, the UN's theme for World Environment Day is 'Connecting people to nature'. I believe that can be achieved only by connecting with ourselves and take care of the environment like our ancestors had," he said.

Our ancestors conserved nature, we must show the same compassion towards future generations. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/mjAeNFJajo — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 28, 2017

Talking about Yoga, Modi insisted that it is integrating the world today. "On 21 June, we celebrate International Yoga Day, an event that is now recognised the world over," he said. He then asked three generations of every family to practice yoga together, take a picture and upload it on International Yoga Day.

The prime minister then talked about the importance of waste management, and suggested efficient ways to segregate and manage waste.

The prime minister added that he wanted to make cleanliness a mass movement in the nation and then thanked people who took time and assessed the work done by the government. “I'm very happy that people are evaluating our work in great detail. I welcome this. Mann Ki Baat has connected me with every Indian, in a very special way,” Modi said. He added that constructive criticism helps the government to keep getting better at its job.

He ended his address by thanking Pranab Mukherjee for releasing a book on the radio broadcast series Mann Ki Baat, after saying that he is grateful that the citizens of the country have received this initiative so well.