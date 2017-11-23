Manipur faces fuel shortage after oil tanker owners go on strike against government policies

Imphal: Manipur on Thursday faced an acute shortage of fuel following a strike by owners of oil tankers in protest against government policies.

Most petrol pumps remain closed on Thursday but officials said there was enough stock to last 21 days.

A Tamphayai, Secretary of the All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters Association, said, "The government has slashed the transportation charge by 14 percent of the amount fixed in 2013. And the security deposit by each transporter was hiked from Rs three lakh to Rs five lakh."

Although the petrol pumps were shut, roadside fuel vendors continued their illegal business.