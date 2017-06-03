You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Manipur BSEM board HSLC Class 10th exam 2017 results declared: Check your marks on manresults.nic.in

Manipur BSEM board HSLC Class 10th exam 2017 results declared: Check your marks on manresults.nic.in

IndiaFP StaffJun, 03 2017 17:01:21 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has declared the results for the Class X High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2017 examination on Wednesday. The students can check their marks on the official website: manresults.nic.in.

If the official website is down due to increased web traffic, the candidates can check their marks on alternate websites like indiaresults.com.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The HSLC Class X examination was conducted from 17 March to 4 April, 2017 across various centres in Manipur.

Steps to obtain result:

  • Visit the official website: manresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for 'Secondary Education 2017 Class X results'.
  • Enter your seat number and click 'submit'.
  • Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 05:01 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 05:01 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores