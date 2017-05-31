Manipur BSEM board HSLC Class 10th 2017 exam results expected today: Check your marks at manresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur is expected to declare the results for the Class X 2017 examination on Wednesday. The students can check their marks on the official website: manresults.nic.in.

According to reports, the tentative date for the Manipur Class X results declaration is 31 May. However, an official update on the same is yet to come from the board.

The candidates are requested to keep all relevant information, like exam seat number to quickly know their results. If the official website is down due to increased web traffic, the candidates can check their marks on alternate websites like indiaresults.com.

Steps to obtain result:

Visit the official website: manresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for Secondary Education 2017 Class X results.

Enter your seat number and click 'submit'.

Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.