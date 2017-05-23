Manipur Board Class XII Results 2017 declared: Check your grades at manresults.nic.in

Manipur's Examination Board Council, has released an update on Tuesday saying that they will be declaring the Manipur Board Class XII Result 2017 results in a couple of hours.

According to India.com, speculations have been rife about the announcement of the results but the Council for Higher Secondary Exam has asked its students to be patient and keep checking the website for any update.

Students can check their results by logging into manresults.nic.in or simply search Manipur HSLC Result 2017/Manipur HSE Result 2017 on Google. Once you click on the Higher Secondary Examination link on the website, you need to feed in your roll number to see the result and be able to download it.

All students need to keep their relevant candidate information, like roll numbers, ready in order to access their results.

According to NDTV, the higher secondary results will be released by 3 pm. The Manipur education board is affiliated to 786 schools and HS schools.