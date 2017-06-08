Manesar gangrape and murder: Gurugram police arrest two accused, inspector suspended for negligence

Gurugram: Nine days after a woman was gang-raped and her nine-month-old baby flung to the ground and killed to smother her cries, the police on Wednesday arrested two of the three men allegedly responsible for the double crime.

The police nabbed Yogendra from his hideout in Gurugram, while Amit was arrested a few hours later from the city, Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said, adding that their accomplice, Jaikesh, is still on the run.

The accused persons and the woman live in rented accommodations in Bas Khusla village at Manesar.

Admitting lapses on the part of the police in acting promptly on the victim's complaint, Khirwar said that one woman sub-inspector had been suspended. All the three accused had come to Gurugram from Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh recently.

As the police pieced together the narrative behind the 29 May gang-rape and murder in the industrial area of Manesar, the woman recounted her four-hour horror, a short distance away from the bustling "millennium town" of Gurugram.

"My child died but I never got to know", she told reporters outside the police station in a chilling matter-of- fact tone.

She was on her way to her parental house at Khandsa village after an altercation with her husband and neighbours on the night of 29 May. When she was first given a lift in a truck, the truck driver also molested her but later dropped her off on the busy NH-8 highway as she put up a strong resistance. That's when the three evidently drunk men spotted her and offered to drop her home.

"When I was waiting, the three men were drinking beer and approached me in a tempo, asking where I was going alone. Then they started attacking me. When my child started crying, they tried to smother my baby, and then threw her on the footpath. I requested them to stop, saying my child is crying. After that they raped me on the road".

Their job done, the men left the woman after raping her for four hours. Not realising that her baby had died, she went back to the spot where they had flung the baby, picked her up and went to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

It was a new day by then.

Unwilling to give up, the young mother picked up her baby, got on to a Delhi Metro with the lifeless body to take her to a hospital in Delhi and later returned to the MG Road Metro Station, on Gurugram's glittering Mall Mile, where her husband was waiting.

"I did not believe my daughter had died. I travelled with the dead child to a hospital in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area and later returned to M G Road metro station with the dead body", she said.

Her story underscoring once again the vulnerability of women in the National Capital Region and the lack of effective police action, the young woman said there was no police patrol in sight through that endless night.

"There may have been some laxity or lapse in adding the charges of rape to the case. We are taking action against the officials. One lady sub inspector has been suspended. It was also found that there was delay in medical and other processes during investigation", Khirwar admitted.

The police also reportedly did not register an FIR of gang-rape initially but included the charge five days after the incident.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and was on the trail of Yogendra's accomplices in the Magic Tempo, a four-wheeled mini auto. Prima facie, all three accused were also involved in the murder of the baby. The post-mortem says the death of the baby was caused by smothering and external injury, he said.

Yogendra told the police that they had been drinking beer and were inebriated when they came upon the young woman,

also like the another young woman who was picked up on the night of December 16, 2012, from a Delhi bus-stop.

Referring to the woman taking the baby to a hospital, he said, "The hospital administration declared the infant dead but didn't inform the police. We will take legal action against it".