Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery in AIIMS Delhi: Hospital staff

IndiaPTIJun, 02 2017 21:18:06 IST

New Delhi: Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who is being flown from Pilibhit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after she complained of stomach pain, will undergo a gall bladder surgery at the premier hospital, said a hospital official on Friday.

File image of Maneka Gandhi. AFP

"Manekaji is being brought to Delhi and will reach the AIIMS around 6.30 pm. She will be admitted under general surgeon Anurag Srivastava. She will be examined and undergo a gall bladder surgery today (Friday) itself," the official told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Union Women and Child Development Minister Gandhi— who was in her parliamentary constituency Pilibhit — suffered severe stomach pain, following which she had to be admitted to a local government hospital.

Gandhi complained of stomach pain around 3 pm, after which she was admitted to the emergency ward of the local government hospital in Pilibhit, an aide told IANS over telephone.


