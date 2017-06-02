Maneka Gandhi hospitalised in Pilibhit, likely to be flown to Delhi

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi was on Friday admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh after she complained of pain in the stomach, an aide said.
Gandhi complained of stomachache around 3 pm after which she was admitted to the emergency ward of a government hospital in Pilibhit, which she represents in the Lok Sabha, the aide told IANS on telephone.
He said the minister would be flown to Delhi for further treatment.
Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:09 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:09 pm