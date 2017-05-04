Maneka Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh to allot one-third of vacant posts in police to women

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, asking him to ensure that one-third of vacant posts in police are filled by women.

The Indian Express reported that Gandhi's letter came after the Supreme Court directed the states to fill up five lakh vacancies in the police force.

The report added that there are currently 1.2 lakh policewomen in the country, which is a mere 7.10 percent of the total police force as on January this year.

Gandhi had also made a similat appeal to the states and Union territories in October 2015. She had asked the states and Union territories to implement 33 percent reservation for women in police force to address the problem of crimes against women, saying that all-women police station can not address the problem alone.

"States need to push 33 percent reservation for women in police forces. Women police station is not a complete solution," Gandhi had said while addressing a workshop on schemes related to women and children.

Appreciating Gujarat and Bihar government for implementing the reservation, the minister had urged other states to follow the suit.

She, however, had also said that exceptions can be given to states with a problem of insurrection as it becomes difficult for women to deal with such situations.

With inputs from PTI