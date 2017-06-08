Mandsaur situation 'almost normal', say police; curfew may be lifted by evening

The situation in Mandsaur, ground zero of the farmers' unrest, where five people were killed, was "almost normal" and curfew might be relaxed by Thursday evening, a senior official said.

Internet services that had been suspended might also be restored, said divisional commissioner MB Ojha. "For the last two or three days, farmers were stopping vehicles and setting them on fire. No such incident has been reported today (Thursday). The situation is almost normal," he said.

If the situation continued to be quiet, curfew imposed in four police station areas, including Pipaliya Mandi where the firing took place, might be relaxed, he said. Vehicles that were burnt had been removed by morning from the highway and traffic had resumed.

Asked to comment on the post-mortem report of the five people who had been killed in firing on Tuesday, the official said the matter was under investigation. Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were both at the spot. However, he didn't divulge any details.

The investigations, he indicated, revealed that the stone-pelters included boys between the ages of 16 and about 22. Some "anti-social elements" had joined in. Farmers in the area have been protesting since 1 June, demanding a higher minimum support price (MSP) for their produce among other issues. However, the situation escalated on Tuesday when five people were killed.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government stepped up security in areas witnessing protests and transferred the two top officials of the district.

The Congress had termed the killing of five farmers in police firing in Madhya Pradesh and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on it.