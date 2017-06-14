Mandsaur protest: MP govt sanctions aid of Rs 1 cr to each of the families of farmers killed

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday sanctioned financial aid of Rs one crore each to the families of the six farmers killed during the violent stir by peasants in Mandsaur.

The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund and it would be given by the Mandsaur collector through e-payment facility, a public relation official said.

On 6 June, five farmers were killed as the agitation by peasants turned violent in Mandsaur district.

A 26-year-old farmer had died in Badavan village of Mandsaur district. Locals on 9 June had alleged that he was beaten up by policemen.