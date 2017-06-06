Mandsaur farmers' protest: One killed, four injured after police firing in Madhya Pradesh

Farmers' protest at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh took a violent turn after police opened fire on the protestors killing one farmer and injuring four, media reports said.

#MadhyaPradesh: One farmer dead, three injured in police firing in #Mandsaur. — ABP News (@abpnewstv) June 6, 2017

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following farmers' protests. The Rashtriya Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh has called for a state-wide shutdown on Wednesday, ANI reported.

MP: Internet suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam & Ujjain due to farmers' protest. Rashtriya Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh calls for state-wide bandh tmrw — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

Farmers' protests have continued unabated in many parts of western Madhya Pradesh even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government is taking all necessary steps to address the issues of the agitating farmers. "This government is farmers' government. All necessary steps have been initiated to address farmers' concerns," PTI quoted Chouhan as saying.

On Monday, protesters pelted stones and damaged several two-wheelers as police used lathi-charge to disperse them. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chouhan were burnt.

With inputs from agencies