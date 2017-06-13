Mandsaur farmers' killing: Madhya Pradesh government appoints commission to probe police firing

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed Justice J.K. Jain (retired) to head the one-member judicial commission to probe the 6 June police firing in Mandsaur in which five protesting farmers were killed.

The commission will probe the police firing and farmer deaths and submit its report within three months of the issuance of a gazette notification on its constitution, official sources said.

The probe panel, to be based in Indore, will probe under what circumstances the police firing and subsequent deaths occurred; was the police action appropriate to the given situation; if not, who all are guilty; and whether civil and police officials in the district had taken adequate necessary steps in the run-up to the incidents or not.

The farmers were on protest since 1 June to demand a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their farm produce.

After the farmers' killing, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered for a judicial probe.