Mandsaur farmers' killing: Madhya Pradesh government appoints commission to probe police firing

IndiaIANSJun, 13 2017 09:01:26 IST

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed Justice J.K. Jain (retired) to head the one-member judicial commission to probe the 6 June police firing in Mandsaur in which five protesting farmers were killed.

Farmers' agitation turns violent as they torch trucks at Mhow-Neemuch Highway in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on 7 June. PTI

Agitation turned violent after police firing killed 6 in Mandsaur. PTI

The commission will probe the police firing and farmer deaths and submit its report within three months of the issuance of a gazette notification on its constitution, official sources said.

The probe panel, to be based in Indore, will probe under what circumstances the police firing and subsequent deaths occurred; was the police action appropriate to the given situation; if not, who all are guilty; and whether civil and police officials in the district had taken adequate necessary steps in the run-up to the incidents or not.

The farmers were on protest since 1 June to demand a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their farm produce.

After the farmers' killing, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered for a judicial probe.


Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 08:57 am | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 09:01 am

