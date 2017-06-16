Mandsaur farmers' killing: Congress to move court seeking action against policemen responsible

Bhopal: The Congress on Friday said that it will move the court seeking action against officials responsible for the killing of five farmers' in police firing at Mandsaur on 6 June.

"We are going to petition the court and seek that the officials responsible for the killing of the five farmers at Mandsaur should be tried for murder and attempt to murder charges", Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh told reporters in Bhopal.

He was speaking on the sidelines of party's Satyagraha supporting farmers' demands.

Singh alleged that the standard operating procedure was not followed at Mandsaur.

The law-enforcers did not go for cane charge or firing of teargas shells. Rather the farmers were fired upon directly, he further alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that,"It is an irony that even nine days after the police firing, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who calls himself a farmer's son has not taken action against the guilty".

"We demand action against the officials responsible for firing under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC". he added.

Similarly, Congress Rajya Sabha member from MP Vivek Tankha in Indore said they are going to move the High Court for formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of five farmers in police firing at Mandsaur.

"We held talks with the kin of the deceased farmers and their lawyers and have decided to move Madhya Pradesh High Court for an impartial SIT probe into the 6 June Mandsaur firing," he added.