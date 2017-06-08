Man jokes about being 'stuck on Mars', receives Twitterati's ire for wasting Sushma Swaraj's time

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has always been known for her promptness on the social media. Several people have shared their tryst with the Union minister who often went out of her way to address grievances on Twitter. However, on Thursday, when Twitter user Karan Saini decided to have a bit of fun with the Union minister's proactiveness on the social media site. Swaraj in her usual diplomatic way took it in her stride and responded accordingly.

@SushmaSwaraj😎 I am stuck on mars, food sent via 🇮🇳Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is 🇮🇳Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

The conversation made way for a barrage of criticism with people slamming Saini for not respecting the minister who tries to provide assistance for genuine problems on Twitter. However, Saini later clarified that his tweet was in pure humour and he did not intend to offend anyone.

While most advised Saini to look for humour in other things and not waste a minister's time, a few appreciated Swaraj's graceful reply. Another lot made a joke out of the Saini's tweet.

When someone truly does a great job, the least you can do is 'respect' the person ! Mocking them will get you attention but not respect. — Ranjitha Kashyap (@RanjithaKashyap) June 8, 2017

My and our respect for @isro and foreign affairs team is sky-high, my tweet was purely humorous in nature #NationFirstNoCompromise — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

The pblm is tht those seeking serious help frm Sushmaji might miss out if we swarm her on Twitter, IMO better not 2 tag her unnecessarily, — Shashank Trivedi (@coolshashank13) June 8, 2017

OMG ! My dear, who send you to mars, pls be there, we'll send u an appointment letter for d post of chowkidar to look after our satellite — Sazl Dvroy 🇮🇳 (@sazldvroy) June 8, 2017

Swaraj's Twitter account is full of people's tweets on different problems and most of them have her quick response.

On 2 June, Ken Sid, a Pakistani national, reached out to Swaraj through the social media platform for a medical visa for his son, who has a heart complication which cannot be treated in Pakistan. The family had been trying to get a visa for three months.

Swaraj's intervention came after the infant's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

An official at the Indian High Commission said that a four-month medical visa has been issued to the family so that the boy could undergo heart surgery in India. There was another time when a woman had tweeted her photo on a trip saying that her husband could not make it since he did not get a visa and soon Swaraj ensured that the husband joins her abroad on the trip.

In December 2016, despite undergoing treatment for kidney failure, Swaraj kept addressing grievances on Twitter.