Man jokes about being 'stuck on Mars', receives Twitterati's ire for wasting Sushma Swaraj's time

IndiaFP StaffJun, 08 2017 17:52:20 IST

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has always been known for her promptness on the social media. Several people have shared their tryst with the Union minister who often went out of her way to address grievances on Twitter. However, on Thursday, when Twitter user Karan Saini decided to have a bit of fun with the Union minister's proactiveness on the social media site. Swaraj in her usual diplomatic way took it in her stride and responded accordingly.

The conversation made way for a barrage of criticism with people slamming Saini for not respecting the minister who tries to provide assistance for genuine problems on Twitter. However, Saini later clarified that his tweet was in pure humour and he did not intend to offend anyone.

While most advised Saini to look for humour in other things and not waste a minister's time, a few appreciated Swaraj's graceful reply. Another lot made a joke out of the Saini's tweet.

Swaraj's Twitter account is full of people's tweets on different problems and most of them have her quick response.

On 2 June, Ken Sid, a Pakistani national, reached out to Swaraj through the social media platform for a medical visa for his son, who has a heart complication which cannot be treated in Pakistan. The family had been trying to get a visa for three months.

File image of Sushma Swaraj. AFP

Swaraj's intervention came after the infant's father brought the matter to her notice on Twitter.

An official at the Indian High Commission said that a four-month medical visa has been issued to the family so that the boy could undergo heart surgery in India. There was another time when a woman had tweeted her photo on a trip saying that her husband could not make it since he did not get a visa and soon Swaraj ensured that the husband joins her abroad on the trip.

In December 2016, despite undergoing treatment for kidney failure, Swaraj kept addressing grievances on Twitter.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:50 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:52 pm

