Man from Pune calls up police posing as Devendra Fadnavis' aide, gets himself arrested to receive healthcare

Ahmednagar: A 30-year-old Pune resident called up police posing as an aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and got himself arrested so he could receive healthcare in prison, an official said on Monday.

Amit Jagannath Kamble, a resident of Navi Peth in Pune, was arrested on Monday for making calls to the Ahmednagar police and jail authorities posing as a personal assistant of Fadnavis, Superintendent of Police Ranjankumar Sharma said.

On 29 November, Kamble called the police on phone and asked them to shift all the three convicts in the Kopardi rape and murder case to Pune's Yerwada jail instead of taking them to Nagpur prison, he said.

Sharma told PTI Kamble is suffering from a kidney ailment for the last four years and can't afford treatment due to his poor financial condition.

He commits petty crimes to get arrested and avail free treatment and receive healthcare inside the jail, the police officer said.

Kamble has several pending criminal cases against him in Deccan, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and other police stations in Pune, police sources said.