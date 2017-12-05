You are here:
Man flings toddler to death after tiff with wife in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

IndiaPTIDec, 05 2017 17:32:30 IST

Mandsaur : A man allegedly flung his one-and-a-half year old son to death after a tiff with his wife in the district, a police official said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

The man, identified as Raju Banjara (35), has been arrested, he said.

Banjara was cooking food in his house at Bhagwanpura village in Mandsaur district when he and his wife picked up an argument as he raised objection over her standing outside last night, Bhanpura police station in-charge Gopal Chouhan said.

The accused also cast aspersions on her character, he said.

Later in a fit of anger, the man flung his son, causing the toddler's death on the spot, Chouhan said.


The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under IPC section 302 (murder), he added.


Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 05:32 pm | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 05:32 pm






