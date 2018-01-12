Man attempts suicide by consuming poison after conviction for murder of child

Kochi: A man allegedly made a suicide bid by consuming a poisonous substance after he was convicted by a court in connection with the killing of a LKG student in 2013, police said on Friday.

It was suspected that the prime accused Ranjith had consumed "othalanga," a poisonous fruit, on Wednesday after the Special Court found him guilty in the case.

However, the news about the suicide attempt surfaced on Friday morning.

The Special Court considering atrocities against women and children had posted the matter on Friday to pronounce the quantum of verdict. However it was deferred for 15 January.

The convict was rushed to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Wednesday evening after he was seen in unease. Later he was shifted to the Medical College, Kottayam, police said.

Ranjith and another man, who allegedly had illicit relations with the girl's mother, and the woman were also convicted in connection with the murder in Chottanikkara in 2013.