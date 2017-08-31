You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mamata Banerjee welcomes GJM leader Binay Tamang's decision to suspend indefinite strike in Darjeeling

IndiaPTIAug, 31 2017 21:13:53 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed GJM leader Binay Tamang's announcement to suspend the indefinite bandh in Darjeeling hills till the next round of talks with the state government.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"It's good news. We want restoration of peace and want the well-being of the people there (in Darjeeling)," Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat on Thursday.

She was speaking after GJM convenor Tamang said in Darjeeling that the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) has put off its indefinite bandh from Friday till the next round of talks with the West Bengal government on 12 September.

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri, however, said the bandh will continue.

The indefinite shutdown in the hills to press for a separate Gorkhaland state, which entered its 78th day on Thursday, had paralysed normal life for over two and half months.


Published Date: Aug 31, 2017 09:13 pm | Updated Date: Aug 31, 2017 09:13 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores