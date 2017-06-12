Mamata Banerjee urges people of West Bengal to ignore GJM leadership's call for shutdown

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people of Darjeeling not to pay heed to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders who have called an indefinite shutdown of government offices from Monday

"I would like to ask the people of the hills not to listen to a few leaders there and allow them to disturb the peace," Banerjee said on Monday.

"They will throw a few bombs and leave. The people in the hills are good and they will continue to stay there. Remember the goons cannot be assets to the nation," she said.

Referring to GJM's threat that it would show black flags if she visits the hill, Banerjee remarked, "I do not get scared if someones threatens me. I know how to respond to the challenge."

"They (GJM) have challenged me saying that I will not be allowed to enter the area. But I had gone there and held a Cabinet meeting and brought back peace. After that I returned," she said.