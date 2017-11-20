Major train accident averted as Sampark Kranti hits vehicle near Bhopal

Bhopal: A major train accident was averted when the driver of the Madurai-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express applied brakes in the nick of time on seeing an overturned vehicle on the railway track near Bhopal, officials said. No one was injured.

"A pickup van, which was used for transporting construction material for the railway line overturned on the track on Monday morning between Obdullahganj and Barkhera railway station. Before it could be moved out the Sampark Kranti Express going towards New Delhi from Madurai arrived on the same track and hit the overturned vehicle around 9.33 a.m." IA Siddiqui, West Central Railway spokesperson, told IANS.

"No one was injured in the accident," he said

The official said the gang man, Dinesh Kumar, rushed towards the train on hearing news of the upturned vehicle on the tracks and showed the "red flag" to the train to stop it.

The loco pilot VP Nandwani and assistant pilot Sanjay Khare applied the brakes on time after getting an alert signal from Kumar, resulting in no damage to the train.

But the pickup van skidded for about 10 meters on the track on impact, Siddiqui said.

"The damaged vehicle was removed from the railway track within 40 minutes and the traffic was cleared by 10.16 am," Siddiqui added.

Siddiqui also said that the names of all the three railway men was forwarded for award by the Divisional Railway Manager.

The official said that an enquiry has been ordered.

On 23 August, in a similar accident, at least 74 persons were injured after 12 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district after hitting a dumper which had overturned on the rail tracks between Achalda and Pata stations.