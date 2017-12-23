You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar; 15 tenders rushed to spot

IndiaFP Staff23 Dec, 2017 20:11:51 IST


A major fire broke out in Delhi's Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar on Saturday, reports said.

According to News18, efforts to douse the fire have been unsuccessful even though 15 vehicles of the fire brigade are already on the spot. PTI said that around 84 patients have been evacuated from the hospital. More fire vehicles have been requested to be sent to the spot.

The report quoted a fire brigade officer saying that the fire started due to a short circuit in the hospital's air conditioning system.

"The hospital administration has asked families to take patients out of the hospital and to admit them to other nearby hospitals," it added.


More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 08:05 pm | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017 08:11 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores