Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar; 15 tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out in Delhi's Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar on Saturday, reports said.

Fire broke out in Metro Cancer Institute in #Delhi's Preet Vihar today; situation now under control pic.twitter.com/vytIXOW1U0 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

According to News18, efforts to douse the fire have been unsuccessful even though 15 vehicles of the fire brigade are already on the spot. PTI said that around 84 patients have been evacuated from the hospital. More fire vehicles have been requested to be sent to the spot.

The report quoted a fire brigade officer saying that the fire started due to a short circuit in the hospital's air conditioning system.

"The hospital administration has asked families to take patients out of the hospital and to admit them to other nearby hospitals," it added.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI