Major fire breaks out at Navrang Studio in Mumbai's Lower Parel, no casualties reported

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of an industrial complex at Lower Parel in Central Mumbai shortly after midnight, an official said on Friday.

The fire broke out around 1 am at a dilapidated 'Navrang Studio' - which was shut years ago - in Todi Mill Compound at Senapari Bapat Marg, he said.

So far, no casualty has been reported, the official said, adding that fire fighters are trying to contain the blaze.

Eight fire engines, seven tankers and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot.

"The studio building is old, unoccupied and precious," the official said, adding that the exact reason of the fire is not yet known.

On 29 December, a fire broke out in the Kamala Mills Compound in same locality of Central Mumbai in which 14 people were killed and more than 21 injured.