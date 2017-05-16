Mahmoud Abbas presents Narendra Modi mosaic, artwork with name written in Arabic

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 16 2017 19:54:46 IST

New Delhi: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas presented a mosaic and an artwork to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his name written in it in Arabic.

"Invaluable gift of a warm friendship. President of Palestine presented a mosaic & an artwork having PM @narendramodi name written in Arabic," spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay, tweeted.

Abbas and Modi held extensive dialogue on challenges in West Asia and the long-pending Palestine-Israel issue.


Published Date: May 16, 2017 07:54 pm | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 07:54 pm

