Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu attend interfaith prayer meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday attended an interfaith prayer meeting on the occasion of the 70th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, his wife Gursharan Kaur, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Mahesh Sharma, and Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and former West Bengal governor, were also present at the prayer meet at the Gandhi Smriti.

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, a right-wing Hindu activist, on 30 January, 1948 at the Birla Bhavan, which was later rechristened as Gandhi Smriti.

Prayers were led by religious gurus belonging to Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Baha'i, Sikhism, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism.

Modi, Naidu and other dignitaries paid floral tributes at the Gandhi Smriti.

The prime minister also interacted with students present at the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi paid homage to Gandhi and recalled the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives for the country.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi," he said in a tweet.

"We bow to all those martyrs who have sacrificed themselves in service of our nation. We will always remember their courage as well as dedication towards the nation," the prime minister said.