Maharashtra's tableau at Republic Day parade depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation wins first prize

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has congratulated the team behind the state's tableau which won the first prize at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The certificate issued by the Ministry of Defence says that the tableau on the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, presented by Maharashtra at the Republic Day parade this year, has been awarded the first prize.

Various states and Union Territories had put up their tableaux during the parade on 26 January in the national capital.

Fadnavis in a tweet said, "It was a great news and proud moment."

"Congratulations to the entire team who worked hard and achieved this," he said in the tweet.

The tableau was created by well known art director Nitin Desai and his team. The coronation ceremony was enacted on the tableau by 10 artists.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, also congratulated the team behind the prize-winning tableau.