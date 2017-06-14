Maharashtra SSC Class 10th board exams saw better grades, but falling passing percentages a concern

Results of the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X board examinations were released on Tuesday. However, majority of the reportsfocussed on the news that 193 students secured 100 percent marks. Once, however, the euphoria around this achievement died down, came distressing news that passing percentages had gone down across the state. The passing percentage for this year's Class X exams was just 88.74 percent.

Principals and teachers of SSC board schools have said the introduction of "activity-based question papers" that require analytical thinking has affected the marks. Moreover, Marathi — both as first and second language — has further affected the passing percentages.

A report in The Times of India said 91.7 percent students cleared Marathi in Mumbai division, down from 92.2 percent last year. At the state level, Hindi is a second language saw success rate dip from 93.3 percent to 92.5 percent.

Science and technology was also culpable in lowering students' grades. In Mumbai, the success rate dipped to 91.06 percent from 93.1, while there was an almost 2 percent drop in the success rate across Maharashtra state, to 93.92 percent. Social sciences, too, saw a marginal decline.

On the other end of the spectrum were subjects like English and Sanskrit, which saw students perform admirably. Snigdha Roy, principal of Father Agnel Multipurpose School, was quoted in the report as saying, "Of the 60 students who took Sanskrit, 22 managed to score 99 out of 100. We have more students scoring above 90 percent as well."

Vasant Kalpande, former chairman of the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education, said, "Whenever a change is introduced in the exam pattern or the syllabus, a change is seen in the results' pattern that academic year. It is a natural transition. I think the activity-based learning system may have been the cause for the dip in the pass percentage."

About 17,66,098 candidates appeared for the Class X state board exams, according to this report on The Indian Express, which also said the figure included 9,89,908 boys and 7,76,190 girls. The exams were held at 4,728 centres across the state in the month of March.