Maharashtra sees improved conviction rate, but pendency of cases remains a worry

Maharashtra has seen a substantial improvement in its conviction rate over the years, data recently released by the government has suggested. The conviction rate for crimes under the Indian Penal Code has risen from 11.14 percent in 2007 to 34.31 percent in 2016, according to the 'Crime in Maharashtra 2016' report.

The report has been published by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The conviction rate with respect to crimes against women, however, remains much lower than average. Only 19.6 percent of rape cases ended with the accused being held guilty, while the corresponding figure for molestation was even lower at 16.76 percent in 2016, the data reveals.

Another worrying statistic is the low percentage—6.07—of trials which were completed in 2016. This is only a marginal increase from 2007 (5.36 percent) and is actually a decrease from last year's (6.97 percent).

Part of the problem is the low judge-population ratio in the state. The sanctioned strength of judges in Maharashtra in the year 2015 was 2,251, while the number of judges actually working was 1,917. The required sanctioned strength, according to an analysis in a Supreme Court report, was as much as 3,633. This strength, according to the report, would clear the backlog of cases and put the judicial system in equilibrium in a period of one to three years.

Out of the 99,898 cases in which the trial was completed, 15,847 or 15.86 percent of the trials had lasted for five years or more.

Several other striking facts have come out in the recently-released report of the Maharashtra government. For instance, the data reveals that Mumbai city alone accounts for 96.68 percent crimes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The NDPS Act of 1985 deals with a wide array of drug-related offences, from possession to trafficking. In the latest chart, Mumbai was followed by Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amaravati.

Further, Maharashtra registered zero cases under the Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines Act, 1993 in 2014 and 2015. Under the Act, the practice of manually cleaning human excreta from dry latrines and sewers is prohibited, and financial penalties and imprisonment up to one year are laid down for employing manual scavengers. As per the 2011 socio-economic and caste census, Maharashtra had 65,181 such workers.

The state registered only one case under the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, under which medical practitioners are prohibited from disclosing the sex of a foetus. However, Maharashtra saw a sex ratio of 924 girls per 1,000 boys at birth in 2015-16, according to the National Family Health Survey cited by Economic and Political Weekly, suggesting that the practice of sex-selective abortion still persists in the state.