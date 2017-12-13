Maharashtra saw over 12,000 cases under IT Act in 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis tells Assembly

Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council in a written reply that between January 2012 to October 2017, as many as 12,047 offences were registered in the state under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Of these, 4,342 cases were registered in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, including 1,801 related to credit and debit card frauds.

The reply was submitted to questions asked by Congress legislator Anant Gadgil and others.

Of the 12,047 offences registered under the act in the state, 3,602 offences were solved, stated Fadnavis, who also holds the charge of the home ministry.