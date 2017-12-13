You are here:
Maharashtra saw over 12,000 cases under IT Act in 5 years, Devendra Fadnavis tells Assembly

IndiaPTIDec, 13 2017 19:12:24 IST

Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council in a written reply that between January 2012 to October 2017, as many as 12,047 offences were registered in the state under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

Of these, 4,342 cases were registered in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, including 1,801 related to credit and debit card frauds.

The reply was submitted to questions asked by Congress legislator Anant Gadgil and others.

Of the 12,047 offences registered under the act in the state, 3,602 offences were solved, stated Fadnavis, who also holds the charge of the home ministry.


Published Date: Dec 13, 2017 07:12 pm | Updated Date: Dec 13, 2017 07:12 pm



