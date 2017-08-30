Maharashtra rains: Minor girl, three others washed away in Palghar

Thane: Four persons, including a three-year-old girl, were washed away in separate incidents following heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Out of the four, body of the minor girl has been recovered so far, Palghar police said.

"The three-year-old victim was travelling on a motorcycle with her kin. When their vehicle reached Waghoba Khind, it skidded and the girl fell into the flood water. She was washed away and her body was recovered later," police said.

In another incident, a youth fell into a swollen nullah in Palghar town and was washed away. His body is yet to be recovered, they said.

Similarly, in separate incidents in Virar and Vasai townships in the district, two persons fell into the gushing waters of nullahs and were swept away. "Their bodies are yet to be recovered," police said.

In Thane, body of an unidentified man aged around 35 years, was found in a nullah near Jail Talao around 9 am, the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) said.

"The body was fished out and sent for a post-mortem," the officials said.

Thane city received 340 mm rains throughout the day on Tuesday, the weather bureau of Thane Municipal Corporation, (TMC) said.