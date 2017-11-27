Maharashtra: One jawan killed, two others injured as Maoists ambush CRPF convoy in Gadchiroli district

At least one jawan was killed and two others were injured on Monday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district when Maoists ambushed Central Reserve Police Force personnel, said media reports.

CRPF convoy ambushed in Gadchiroli. 1 CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured

According to News18, Manjunath, the jawan who was killed in the attack hailed from Kanataka.

On 2 November, Mint had quoted intelligence agencies saying that Maoists were regrouping and looking to expand their presence to areas beyond the so-called ‘Red Corridor’.

The report had added that in the region bordering Gondia and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh heightened Maoist activity was spotted.

In May, 15 CRPF personnel were injured in Gadchiroli when a vehicle of the C-60 commandos came under a landmine attack allegedly by Naxals. The attack took place when the team of security force personnel was conducting operations in the area. In another incident, on the same day, a CRPF jawan and two Maharashtra Police personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with the Naxals in the district.

