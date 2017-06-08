Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Examination 2017 results declared: Check grades on msbte.com

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffJun, 08 2017 17:16:51 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results for the MSBTE Summer Diploma examinations 2017 on Thursday. The candidates can check their grades on the official website msbte.com.

If the candidates are unable to visit the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Around three lakh students appeared for this exam, according to News18The exams were conducted from 28 March to 8 May.

Representational image. PTI

Steps to obtain results:

  • Log on to the official result website: msbte.com
  • Click on the appropriate link for MSBTE Results 2017.
  • Enter your roll number and click 'submit'.
  • Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:16 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 05:16 pm

