Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th result 2017 likely to be declared tomorrow: Check your grades on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the results for Class X board exams by 12 June. Students can check the official website — mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in for updates.

However, a report from The Financial Express says that the board may only give out the date of announcement of results tomorrow.

This year, about 17,66,098 candidates appeared for the Class X state boards out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on 'SSC result 2017'

Enter the roll number and other relevant details

Download and take a print out for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.