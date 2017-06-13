Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th result 2017 declared: Check your grades on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results for Class X Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) board examination on Tuesday. Students can check the results on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The Class X SSC exams were conducted from 7 to 29 March, 2017.

This year, about 17.6 lakh candidates appeared for the Class X SSC examination, out of which 9.8 lakh were boys and 7.7 lakh were girls, The Indian Express reported.

If the candidates are unable to access the official web portal due to increased web traffic, they can access their grades on alternate results websites like examresults.net.

Here's how you can check your grades:

Log on to the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the link for 'Class X SSC result 2017'

Enter the roll number and other relevant details and click on 'view result'.

Download and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.