Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th result 2017: 193 students score 100% marks

Pune: A total of 193 students scored 100 percent marks in the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X examination, results for which were declared on Tuesday.

The officials of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary said the reason behind the increase in the number of students scoring cent percent marks could be because they got benefit of extra marks under the arts/drawing and sports quota.

While the sports quota was already existing, the board this year introduced arts/drawing quota, which led to the increase in the number of students scoring 100 percent marks.

Last year 39 students had scored 100 percent.

A pass percentage of 88.74 was registered in Maharashtra in the results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.

A total of 81,736 students benefitted due to newly introduced arts/drawing quota, while 3,903 students got benefit of the sports quota.