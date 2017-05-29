Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th results 2017: Marks to be announced at 1pm tomorrow on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results at 1pm on Tuesday. Students will be able access their results on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

The Class XII HSC 2017 examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE through its nine divisional boards at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the Class XII HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra.

After the Maharashtra Class XII HSC 2017 results are declared, the candidates can to apply for national-level entrance tests including medical and engineering courses.

Steps to obtain result:

- Log on to mahresult.nic.in

- Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided

- Download the result and take a print copy.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.