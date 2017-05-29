Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Results 2017 date of declaration may be announced today: Check mahresult.nic.in

On Monday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the date for declaration of results of the HSC Class XII exams. While confusion reigned supreme as to the actual declaration of results last week, it is believed that on Monday, the Maharashtra board will formally announce on the exact date and time of HSC 2017 results declaration.

According to this India.com report, the MSBSHSE has completed the assessment of around 25 lakh HSC and SSC answer sheets for Kolhapur division. Around 15 lakh Maharashtra SSC answer sheets have been accessed. Around 10 lakh of the HSC answer sheets have been assessed. Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Steps to obtain result:

- Log on to mahresult.nic.in

- Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017

- Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided

- Download the result and take a print copy.