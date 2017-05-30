Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Class 12th Board Results 2017 to be declared today: Check your grades on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of HSC Class XII examinations on Tuesday at 1 pm. Candidates can check their grades on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

On Monday, the MSBSHSE announced on its official website that the results will be announced at 1 pm on Tuesday.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the HSC 2017 examination across Maharashtra which were conducted from 28 February to 25 March, 2017.

The Class XII HSC 2017 examinations were conducted by the MSBSHSE through its nine divisional boards at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Steps to obtain result:

Log on to mahresult.nic.in

Click on Class XII Higher Secondary Certificate HSC results 2017

Enter required information like seat number in the blank text box provided

Download the result and take a print copy.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.