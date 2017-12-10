Maharashtra loan waiver: Devendra Fadnavis claims govt saved 'crores' by identifying beneficiaries; Oppn says state going towards bankruptcy

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' hometown of Nagpur saw a battle of press conferences on Sunday, as both the state government and Opposition parties addressed the media on the farm loan waiver. The vehement claims and counter-claims were made just a day before the start of the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at his residence, Fadnavis asserted, "The farm loan waiver scheme will continue until the last farmer who has applied receives the amount." He hit out at the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying that when a similar waiver was announced in 2008, the state government did not have accurate data on the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Fadnavis further stated that the state government has saved 'thousands of crores' of rupees by ensuring that only genuine applicants are given the benefit of the loan waiver. However, he did not state a specific number when asked about the amount of money saved.

"I will provide a comparison of the fifteen years of the previous regime and the three years of our government on the floor of the House," Fadnavis said.

Following are details of some districts of Maharashtra with regard to the number of farmers found eligible by the state government:

Name of district Number of farmers found eligible Ahmednagar 1.37 lakh Akola 1.06 lakh Amaravati 1.30 lakh Aurangabad 94,000 Beed 1.08 lakh Buldhana 2.22 lakh Chandrapur 68,000 Dhule 52,000 Hingoli 56,000 Jalgaon 1.42 lakh Jalna 1.40 lakh Nagpur 57,000 Nanded 1.13 lakh Nasik 1.30 lakh Parbhani 1.29 lakh Pune 82,000 Wardha 65,000 Sangli 42,000 Solapur 1.36 lakh Washim 79,000 Yavatmal 1.69 lakh Inter-district 2.21 lakh