Maharashtra: Inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, parents from Latur name baby 'Swachhata'

Mumbai: A month-old baby in Maharashtra's Latur town has been named 'Swachhata' as her parents got inspired by the cleanliness campaign.

The baby, born on 21 February, was officially named Swachhata on Friday, Congress corporator Vikrant Gojamgunde, in whose municipal ward the girl's family resides, said.

The baby's parents, Mohan Kuril and Kajal Kuril, live in ward 5 of Latur, Gojamgunde, chairman of the civic body's standing committee, told PTI over the phone from Latur, around 500 km from Mumbai.

"The naming ceremony was done yesterday at the Latur municipal corporation office, where her name was duly registered in the births registry," Gojamgunde said.

The baby's parents were impressed by the cleanliness campaign (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan) carried out in the ward, he said.